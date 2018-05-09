A pickup truck rammed into the Fox 4 building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning, and a suspect was in custody, police said.

Photos from the scene showed a Dodge Ram pickup truck smashed into a glass window on the bottom floor of the building. Glass and Boxes of paper were scattered across the parking lot.

Police were shutting down streets around the station, which is in the 400 block of North Griffin Street.

The suspect reportedly crashed into the building twice, and then got out and started screaming about treason, a Fox 4 employee told WFAA. Fox 4 employees were evacuated from the building.

Photos of the damage showed two sections of broken window panes along the front of the building.

An employee at FOX4 tells me a truck crashed into their building twice this morning. Papers all over the ground. He says the driver got out screaming about treason. Employees have been evacuated. I have more details I’m trying to confirm. Standby. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/n0jrsgBygE — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) September 5, 2018

Happening NOW: Dallas Police at FOX4 downtown. A driver rammed his truck in to the front of the building. Shattered windows. A suspicious bag was apparently left behind. Bomb squad on scene. DART west transfer station evacuating NOW. https://t.co/P5h1VCy7xL — Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) September 5, 2018

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

The man is in custody. We evacuated and I am safe... thanks everyone for reaching out with calls and texts! https://t.co/LfZHsjD3b7 — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018

DART was suspending train service through the downtown area, spokesman Mark Ball said. The northbound green line trains were being stopped at Deep Ellum Station, while the southbound trains were being stopped at Victory Station. Bus shuttles were being put in place to help with the stopped service, Ball said.

