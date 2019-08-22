SAN ANTONIO — A couple crashed into a utility pole Wednesday night after losing control of their truck.

The accident happened on the north side near Blanco Road and Rector Road around 11:30 p.m.

According to officials with the Castle Hills Police Department, the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed right before it crashed.

The impact of the truck into the utility pole caused a bright flash of light seen miles away near Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410. The power went out in the surrounding area, affecting businesses and traffic lights. It took CPS about 30 minutes to restore power.

The driver told police he was "showing off" his brand new truck (that wasn't insured yet).

Thankfully, no one was injured.