SAN ANTONIO — A more peaceful day may be dawning at the corner of North New Braunfels Avenue and Hays Street, where more than 900 police calls have been made over the course of the last few years.

The Neighborhoods First Alliance group has been pushing for change at the Hayes Food Mart and help appears to be on the way, thanks to an intervention campaign by the City Attorney.

A nuisance abatement complaint filed by the City of San Antonio alleges that there have been 27 shootings, 80 narcotics offenses and 26 weapons charges filed during the last 4.5 years.

Store owner Azam Zakaria attended a community meeting Monday night at New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, just down the street from the store.

Zakaria listened to a litany of abuses detailed by his neighbors.

Activist Beverly Watts Davis told Zakaria "I understand that maybe you didn't know, but you had an employee who was actually dealing drugs out of that store."

Police Chief William McManus told the crowd emphatically "That store is a mess! It needs to be DARTed."

The DART, or Dangerous Assessment Response Team did inspect the site on May 7.

The inspection resulted in a ruling that the store presents a common and public nuisance as defined by the Local Government Code.

Neighborhood residents added their voices to the discussion, telling Zakaria that they were afraid to walk to a nearby bus stop and too scared to let children play outside nearby and hesitant to patronize a nearby restaurant for fear of being caught in the crossfire of common place shooting incidents.

TC Calvert, with NFA, said the hard-working people who live in the Harvard Place Eastlawn neighborhood are not the source of the continuing problems.

"A lot of the people who are committing the crimes in Harvard Place Eastlawn aren't even from the neighborhood. They come into the neighborhood to sell their dope. They come into the neighborhood to score their dope," Calvert said.

NFA volunteer Rosie Baca said she has personnally surveyed more than 300 households in the area, and she has found people ready to work for a safer neighborhood.

"Change is coming and the people appreciate it and we have to come out there and help because if we don't, we won't have a neighborhood," Baca said.

Calvert agreed, adding that young single mothers are making the biggest difference in the move to clean up the area.

"We've got 11 block captains and in that group, there are only two males. The rest are female. That tells you something, that the women in this neighborhood are more concerned," Calvert said.

Baca has been surveying residents about their top concerns. Baca said "It's been murders. Shootings. Drugs. Prostitution. That's the problems that they have in the neighborhood."

Calvert said conditions will improve only when neighbors work together for the common good.

"Nobody wants to snitch on anybody, but we're going to make snitching cool because we've got to turn these people in," Calvert said.

One key to success, Calvert said, is reaching out to everyone consistently, especially people who may be the source of trouble.

"You know what criminals don't like? They don't like an organized neighborhood and when you organize your neighborhood, you have to make sure you put the flyers in the dope dealers hands. That way they know we're serious and organized and if they see that the neighborhood is organized, they're going to move on to the next neighborhood," Calvert said.

Calvert said NFA has been making a difference for 47 years with no financial support from the any level of government, a job that is more important than ever.

"Nobody in this community should have to live like that," Calvert said.

Among the provisions of the compliance agreement, the city is pushing: to close the business for a period of time, to have a criminal trespass provision in place during the closure, to have the area fenced off during the closure, to treat the area for vermin, bring the structure into compliance with building codes, provide a security officer upon reopening, curtail business hours, install a surveillance system, quit selling items associated with narcotics use and discourage loitering.

Calvert said no matter what action the city takes, NFA will continue to monitor the situation and if things have not improved in the next thirty days, they will increase their campaign to demand additional security measures.

