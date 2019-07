SAN ANTONIO — It's hurricane season and that means our eyes are on the tropics.

A disturbance in the Southeast is moving south towards the Gulf of Mexico and the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of developing into, at the very least, a tropical depression.

"Barry" could develop by the end of the week with a Louisiana landfall by the weekend.

Depending on where this system tracks, it could bring in tropical downpours to south and central Texas.