HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Altamira to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are likely occurring somewhere within the warning area.

Fernand will not have direct impacts on the Houston area, but heavy rain is expected for our neighbors to the south.

RELATED: These images show the sobering devastation Hurricane Dorian left on the Bahamas

RELATED: Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves toward US coast

At 4 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Fernand was located near latitude 23.1 North, longitude 96.8 West. Fernand is moving toward the west near 6 mph. A motion toward the west or west-northwest is expected today, and the center of Fernand is forecast to cross the northeastern coast of Mexico later today or tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight increase in intensity is possible before landfall. Once inland, rapid weakening is expected, and Fernand should dissipate on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

What are the hazards for Northeast Mexico?

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are likely occurring within the warning area and will continue to increase today. Squalls with gusts to tropical storm force are likely north of the warning area along portions of the lower Texas coast.

RAINFALL: Fernand is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday ---Northeast Mexico: Tamaulipas and Central/Southern Nuevo Leon: 6 to 12 inches with isolated 18 inches, highest along the immediate Gulf Coast and in the Sierra Madre Oriental. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Northern Nuevo Leon and Southern Coahuila: 3 to 6 inches.

South Texas and the Lower Texas Coast: 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two are possible across far South Texas through this evening.

RELATED: Florida officer rescues puppy ahead of Hurricane Dorian, names her 'Dory'

RELATED: 1,400 more flights canceled Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian moves toward U.S.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 but still stalled near Bahamas