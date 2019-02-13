SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Animal Care Services is asking the public for help after Trixie, a female Staffie, was stolen from their kennels last week.

According to ACS, Trixie was taken last Thursday, February 7.

Security video captured a clean-shaven, Hispanic man in his thirties with full length tattoos on both calves leading Trixie from her kennel to his car. The suspect took off with Trixie in a white, newer model BMW with paper plates.

Trixie is an owned, microchipped dog whose owners were on their way to pick her up from ACS.

Anyone with information on the suspect or Trixie's wherabouts is advised to call 311.