SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The featured video is from December 23, 2019

The coolest place in town is closing in just one week!

The open-air ice skating rink in Travis Park will have its final session on Friday, January 31.

The rink was sponsored by the Rotary Club of San Antonio, along with other partners.

While you are in Travis Park, you can also purchase hot chocolate, s'mores or a variety of cocktails.

The cost is $10 for skating, plus $4 if you need to rent some skates; you can also bring your own. For more information click here.

