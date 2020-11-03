AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on a conveyor belt at a recycling center in eastern Travis County early Wednesday morning.

The body was found at 9301 Johnny Morris Road near the Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said they found the body on a conveyor belt, and they believe he was brought to the recycling center by a truck.

"To my recollection, this has been the third time a body has been found at a processing facility like this for our agency," said Kristen Dark, the Travis County public information officer.

The sheriff's office said they have not identified the man at this time and have not determined the cause of death. Their investigation will seek to determine where and how the man died.

"Most likely the place where this person died was probably not here," Dark said. "He was probably brought in by a truck."

Officials said they are in the very early stages of this investigation.

"There's a lot of information for us to sift through, and since he was discovered on a conveyor belt, we're gonna want to make sure we explore all the evidence around that body," Dark added.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy, Dark said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

