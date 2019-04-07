To understand the impact the trucking industry has on our economy, walk into any business, retail shop or grocery store and take a look around.

On average in Texas, a truck driver earns between $45,019 and $58,463 a year.

Although the salary might be high, the number of drivers are not.

“While truck drivers make pretty decent money, they’re just not home they’re giving a lot of their life away to be on the road it’s not a glorious job that everybody wants it’s a necessary job.” Dynamic Freight Carriers Inc. Owner J.B. McCollum said.

In addition to life away from family, pay has not kept up with inflation. New government regulations have not only reduced productivity but frustrated drivers.

“Drivers used to have to fill out log books that were entered manually, but the government brought in electronic logging devices, which connects to the truck physically and logs the hours the driver is on duty or off duty,” Threlkeld and Company Vice President Hamish Mackay said.

Although the e-logs are a good idea, there are a lot of issues with the new technology.

The federal regulation put into place in 2018 limits the number of hours the driver can be on the road without a break. The mandate restricts drivers to 11 hours of driving in a 14 hours shift.

“The problem we’re running into now is the amount of hours this sitting that we aren’t compensated for," McCollum said. "Drivers are at shippers and other locations, now they’re told how to run their day. A driver might be out there running and feel tired in the afternoon and need to stop for an hour or two but he can’t so he’s forced to keep going to get his hours because he won’t get those hours back without grades."

Another part of the problem is truck stops are overloaded, or there is nowhere for the trucker to stop, which forces the driver to pull over in dangerous places.

The lack of flexibility is something drivers struggle with, which is why the Transportation Department is moving to relax the federal regulations.