DEL RIO, Texas — Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio area followed a blood trail to find a man with gunshot wounds Thursday.

Officials said Border Patrol was notified by the Mexican government that Mexican law enforcement officers exhanged gunshots with several people near Guerrero, Coahuila, Mexico.

Mexican officials told Border Patrol at least one person fled across the Rio Grande River and into the U.S.

Agents reportedly found foot prints and a blood trail which led to a man injured by gunshots.

The man was treated by Border Patrol agents and airlifted to a hospital.

“Cartel violence in Mexico has been on the rise,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “The Border Patrol works with the Government of Mexico, neighboring sectors, and law enforcement partners to respond to these incidents and keep the people in our areas safe.”

RELATED: Border Patrol agents assaulted on New Year's Eve in Laredo

RELATED: Apprehensions down along the border, but other issues are on the rise

RELATED: US judge blocks $3.6 billion in Mexican border wall funds