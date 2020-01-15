SAN ANTONIO — How would you like to go to work with the best views in town?

The Tower of the Americas in San Antoni is hosting a job fair Wednesday for a variety of positions.

The tourist attraction is looking for restaurant workers like cooks, servers, and barbacks. Additonally, they are looking for facilities workers like welders, electricians, and carpenters.

The Tower of the Americas is also hiring for park operations positions such as ticket attendants, ride operaters, and management and supervising roles.

The job fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the base of the Tower of the Americas.