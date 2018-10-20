BURNET COUNTY, Texas — After historic flooding in Central Texas, many in Burnet County may have come into contact with floodwaters or may be helping in clean-up efforts. Burnet County officials have a warning for those people.

The Burnet County Health Authority is recommending that anyone who has come into contact with floodwaters or is helping clear debris to get a tetanus vaccine and a Hepatitis A Series vaccine.

If you think you need a vaccine, the City of Marble Falls said you can go to the following places:

H-E-B: 830-693-4810

Walgreens: 830-693-8417

CVS: 830-693-2374

Seton Care-A-Van for children: 830-596-3081

Lone Star Circle of Care for adults and children: 877-800-5722

Texas Department of State Health Services: 830-693-8424

