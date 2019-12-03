AUSTIN, Texas — It was a great day to be a taco lover on Monday as Torchy's Tacos made it rain tacos in Downtown Austin.

OK...so it didn't actually rain tacos, but they did fall from above with parachutes.

The surprise taco showers happened throughout Downtown Austin on Monday to celebrate SXSW.

The tacos the restaurant chain dropped were their signature 'trailer park' and 'green chile pork' tacos.

The company went on to say in a press release "there are no plans for more taco drops, but it is Texas and you never know what the weather will bring."