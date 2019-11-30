Two of the three children reported missing after a vehicle was swept up in a creek in Tonto Basin during a rain storm were found dead on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the two children found dead were each about 5 years old, one boy and one girl.

Crews are still searching for the third child, a six-year-old girl. Officials say the search will be suspended Saturday night when it gets dark, but will resume early Sunday morning.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office gave an update Saturday around 4:30 p.m.:

The sheriff's office first reported the children, who were between the ages of 5 and 10, missing after crews found a "military-type" vehicle completely submerged in water on Friday.

The sheriff's posse confirmed Saturday this was the truck pulled out of the water:

Nine people total were in the vehicle.

Four people -- a man, a woman and two children -- were located and airlifted from the creek when the vehicle was found, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office previously said six people, including four children, were rescued Friday.

Everyone in the vehicle were family members.

The group was believed to be in town for a family reunion during the holiday.

None of those involved have been identified.

The incident happened near Highway 188 and Bar X Crossing around 4 p.m., according to Gila County Undersheriff Michael Johnson.

Radar indicated a strong storm cell was dropping heavy rain in the area right across Highway 188 at that time.

The vehicle was found about 600 to 1,000 yards from the crossing.

The first child's body was found about three miles downstream from where the vehicle was found. The children were found at 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., respectively, according to the sheriff's office. Next of kin have been notified for both children.

The sheriff's office said there were barricades on either side of the creek and signs that said "Do not cross when flooded" when the incident happened.

The crossing had been closed hours before the truck tried to cross.

It was not immediately known why the group tried to cross the creek. The creek only flows during storm runoff.

Drivers “really need to not ignore that. It’s very dangerous. It’s very hazardous,” Dodd said in announcing the first death. “In this case, this horrible and tragic incident ... that’s what happens when you ignore these types of signs.”

The vehicle was described as an "oversized vehicle" with a flat-bed trailer and a cab.

The vehicle did not overturn but did partially submerge.

Tonto Creek is about 55 miles northeast of Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

