Toledo faith leaders lead march calling for end to social injustice and police brutality

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local religious leaders led a march against social injustice and police brutality on Sunday afternoon.

The event was called ‘100 Men and Women in Suits’ and was put on by the group United for Change.

According to the group, the purpose of the march was to end the inequality of treatment by law enforcement officials on the African American community.

The group started at Warren A-M-E Church on Collingwood Blvd. and marched down Dorr St. with a police escort, to the Toledo Urban Credit Union.

The group also released a plan for improving police/community relations and strengthen the economic structure in at-risk zip codes.

The group of faith leaders says their goal of equality and justice can be achieved using four initiatives, including:

1. Improved Police Relations

We want to build a level of trust between the police department and the community as we believe it is an essential factor for social cohesion. It will be necessary that we cultivate a healthy working relationship between both groups.

2. Enhanced Community Relations

Proactive communication with community leaders, elected officials, and appointed city officials and the community is key to enhancing relations so we may move in the right direction. We can no longer react to situations but respond accordingly.

3. Support Black-Owned Businesses

It is essential that we begin to bring visibility to Black-owned businesses so that we may help them to not only sustain in business, but also to prosper and grow their business. By doing so, we create economic growth, which is good for our Toledo community and the nation as a whole.

4. Effective Collaborative Support