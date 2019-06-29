SAN ANTONIO — A three-car accident in Helotes this morning left a toddler in critical condition.

The accident happened this morning in the 9600 block of FM 1560 North.

According to BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar, a small white car carrying two men in their late teens or early 20s were driving southbound along FM 1560 when the driver veered into oncoming traffic.

Sheriff Salazar said they sideswiped another car and then hit a third car head-on.

The driver of the white car died "almost on impact."

No one was injured in the car that was sideswiped.

The airbags deployed in the third car, that was carrying a family. The mother, father and 3-month-old baby are okay, but a toddler, 3, was taken by AirLIFE to University Hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff Salazar said that he does believe narcotics were a contributing factor in the crash.