HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a toddler was found in the middle of a street in the Sharpstown area early Thursday.

The little boy was found around 4 a.m. on Ranchester near Bellwood.

Police said three men who were on their way to work spotted the boy crying in the roadway. They stopped their car and picked up the child before calling for help.

Police at the scene tell KHOU 11 that EMS responded to check out the child, and he appeared to be okay.

About three hours after the child was found, police confirmed the boy's family members were located. They live in an apartment complex next to the road.

A young aunt and uncle told KHOU 11 they were asleep when the child, who is two years old, was found. Family members claim the child got out of their home because a new lock was not installed properly on their front door. They believed the door was locked when it was unlocked.

Family members believe the child followed his uncle, who leaves for work early in the mornings, out of the house.

Police spoke with the family before returning the child to them. Texas Child Protective Services has been called as the investigation continues, police say.

