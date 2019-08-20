The search continues on Tuesday morning as authorities look for a missing firefighter from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and his friend, a firefighter from Fairfax, Va. after neither returned from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral.

The firefighters, identified as JFRD's Brian McCluney and Fairfax's Justin Walker were last seen leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday.

Since their disappearance, several agencies and many volunteers have stepped in to find Walker and McCluney.

Here is a timeline of major events during the course of the search.

