HOUSTON — When Jauan Kenney heard a helicopter flying over his north Houston apartment early Saturday, he went out on his balcony to take a look.

When Kenney saw it was an HPD helicopter, he said he was being a “nosey neighbor” and drove down the street to see what was going on.

He never expected what would happen next.

Kenney was shooting a TikTok video of the chopper when it suddenly started spinning.

“Wait, wait, wait, stop! No, no, no, no!” he screamed. “Oh my God, a helicopter just fell out of the sky.”

RELATED: HPD officer who died in deadly helicopter crash identified

RELATED: ‘Our hearts are broken’ | Houston law enforcement mourns death of HPD officer involved in helicopter crash

HPD’s Fox 75 crashed inside the Biscayne Apartments in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley, narrowly missing nearby apartments.

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

Kenney said at least seven HPD vehicles were on the scene within minutes. HFD crews quickly followed.

It took firefighters an hour to cut open the aircraft and rescue the two officers. Both were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight.

Officer Jason Knox, the passenger, didn’t make it. The pilot, whose name hasn’t been released, was in critical condition and undergoing surgery at last check, Chief Art Acevedo said.

Hours later, Kenney was still shaken when he spoke with KHOU 11.

“I was in shock. I didn’t even know if I was awake,” he said from his apartment across from the crash scene.

Kenney said he sent his video to the Houston Police Department and is hoping it will help with the investigation.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

'I died and came back': 12-year-old girl survives coronavirus

Families choose to stay home after Texas stay-at-home orders lifted

Texas unemployment resources during COVID-19