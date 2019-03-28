SAN ANTONIO — Every Spurs fan probably wants to be at the AT&T Center Thursday night when Spurs legend Manu Ginobili's jersey is sent up the rafters.

But, tickets for the special moment will not be cheap. The average price of a ticket is just over $300 and the cheapest ticket is $114, according to the website, Tick Pick. The average price has jumped 333 percent since the Spurs announced the game would feature a Manu celebration.

All fans who attend the game will receive a commemorative Manu Ginobili hat and Fanbangos. Fan can also take a picture with a replica banner of Ginobili's retired No. 20 jersey and trophies from his four NBA Championships with the Spurs, among other memorabilia.

Ginobili spent all 16 seasons of his NBA career with the Spurs and won four championships with the team. The 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year also helped Argentina to an Olympic gold medal in 2004, making him one of only two players, along with Bill Bradley, to win a gold medal, an NBA Championship and a EuroLeague Championship. Of all players who have appeared in at least 1,000 games, Ginobili is the winningest player in NBA history with a 72.1 win percentage.