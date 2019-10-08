SAN ANTONIO — Three women were hit by a dark-colored SUV outside of Mustang Sally's on the city's south side just after 2 a.m., police say.

As the driver was leaving the parking lot of the bar, police say he hit three women on the corner of Roosevelt and Huizar.

One woman was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, another was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle and the third woman was knocked down from the impact but was not seriously injured.

Police are still looking for the driver who left the scene.

No further details are available at this time.