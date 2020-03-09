Three teens missing from Portland

If you have any information call Portland Police at 361-777-4444.

PORTLAND, Texas — Three teenagers from Portland are missing. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children the three teens have been missing since August 10.

Jermiah Tamez is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs.

Kendra Young-Tamez is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female with brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Elijah Tamez is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot tall and weighs 125 pounds.