SAN ANTONIO — Three teenagers accused of shooting a store clerk in a robbery Tuesday night were arrested Wednesday, police said.

Around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, a San Antonio officer spotted a car seen leaving the store that was robbed. Police said they were looking for a red and white SUV.

Police said the officer tried to pull over the SUV, but the driver took off and police chased the car. The chase ended with a crash and the three teens were arrested, police said.

This comes after the store clerk was shot late Tuesday night at a Corner Store on North New Braunfels. The clerk, a 57-year-old man, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and is expected to recover.

The three teens, Zion Talavera, Camy Peyton and Armando Navarez are facing aggravated robbery charges, according to police.