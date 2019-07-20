SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in critical condition after getting shot in the 100 block of Tulipan Walk Street this morning.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to a call for a shooting around 6:17 a.m.

Multiple callers reported hearing more than 20 gunshots and told police there were multiple victims.

At the scene, officers learned the suspect drove off in a black Nissan with several other people.

The victims, 2 men and a woman, all in their 20s, were taken to the hospital in either critical or critical but stable condition.

Officials with SAPD believe the incident began as a disturbance between neighbors and escalated into a shooting.

The suspect is still at large.