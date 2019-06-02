SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for two men who shot inside a mobile home, hitting three people.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at a home on Surveyor Drive, on the northeast side.

Kirby police say the men walked up to a woman outside the mobile home and pulled out a gun. Police say they forced her inside, then started shooting.

The woman and two men were shot and taken to SAMMC. They are all in critical condition. There were several children in the house, but none of them were hurt.

Police did not say if the gunmen knew the victims or why they shot them.

No arrests have been made.