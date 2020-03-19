SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio said Thursday there are three new confirmed coronavirus cases among the JBSA community.

One of them is a U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence civilian employee who recently returned from leave in Colorado. The second is a retiree who recently returned from travel to Louisiana. The third is a dependent of a service member who recently returned from travel to Florida, according to JBSA officials.

All three were tested at Brooke Army Medical Center.

The latest numbers from San Antonio Metro Health show there are a total 25 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in San Antonio. It is unclear if the three JBSA community members are included in that number.

There are four total confirmed cases of coronavirus on JBSA.

