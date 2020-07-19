x
Three motorcyclists killed in Kerr County accident, sheriff says

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said the motorcycle riders were riding in a group along Highway 16 between Kerrville and Medina just after 5 p.m.
KERR COUNTY, Texas — Three motorcyclists were killed in an accident in Kerr County Saturday afternoon, officials said. 

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said the motorcyclists were riding in a group along Highway 16 between Kerrville and Medina just after noon. The sheriff said a driver crossed lanes and ran into the group. Three motorcycle riders were killed and up to nine others were injured.

The sheriff said the driver is charged with DWI, multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter and multiple counts of intoxication assault.

The Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club said in a press release the victims were members of the club. The group was reportedly celebrating the club's birthday when the accident occurred.
Kerr County Sheriff's Office
Please keep our brothers with the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club in ya'lls prayers. They were on a ride in the Texas Hill Country, and were on highway 16 south of Kerrville, when another person crossed the center stripe. The ride was in celebration of the club's birthday when the accident occurred.
