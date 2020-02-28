SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health has confirmed new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Antonio Friday.

Two people confirmed to have coronavirus are among the group of Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers currently under federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The third patient confirmed with the virus was flown in from California, according to Metro Health.

The current total number of coronavirus cases in San Antonio is now nine. That includes one patient previously under federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland.

That patient was among the group that was brought to San Antonio on Feb. 6. Their quarantine was lifted on Feb. 20.

The other eight confirmed cases were among the cruise ship passengers. The rest of the passengers currently at Lackland Air Force Base will finish their mandated quarantine period, March 2.

Health officials say no cases have been confirmed among the general community.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Health officials release guidelines for Houston restaurants affected by boil water notice

RELATED: Coronavirus: Pet dog’s ‘weak positive’ may be due to environmental contamination