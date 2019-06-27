The Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 2 large groups of more than 100 people in 2 days, the agency announced on social media.

This makes a total of 3 large groups this fiscal year.

According to US Customs and Border Protection Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended people from over 45 countries around the world.

The video shows large groups of people walking with their belongings near the border.

"Our agents, along with the assistance of our DHS partners, continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves,” Ortiz said.