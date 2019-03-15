SAN ANTONIO — Multiple crews with the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene of a massive fire in the 2500 block of Menchaca Street this morning

According to officials with SAFD, the fire broke out at a northwest side home just before 7 a.m.

Fire Chief Charles Hood shared with KENS 5 that three structures were burned in what he referred to as a "wind-driven fire." Hood said that one of the homes belonged to the family of an SAFD paramedic.

Two older women are being treated for smoke inhalation, but it is unclear whether or not they will be transported to a nearby hospital.

Upon arrival to the scene, KENS 5's Charlie Cooper spoke with a man who lives at the home and escaped the flames. The man's 88-year-old mother was rescued from the home is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Arson investigators are on their way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Red Cross is also on the way to assist the families that have lost property or belongings in the fire.