SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating three brothers who were last seen at a northeast-side home on Saturday.

Investigators believe Amir Allen,12, Vinshawn Allen,10, and Sirius Allen, 9, could be with family who does not have legal custody over them.

They were last seen in pajamas at a home in the 5500 block of Park Lake.

Their descriptions are as follows:

Amir Allen, 12 Hair: Bro/ Eye: Bro/ Hgt: 5’04/ Wgt: 135

Vinshawn Allen, 10 Hair: Bro/ Eye: Bro/ Hgt: 4’04/ Wgt: 80

Sirius Allen, 9 Hair: Blk/ Eye: Bro/ Hgt: 4’00/ Wgt: 100

If you have any information on their whereabouts contact BCSO at (210)335-6070 or e-mail MissingPersons@bexar.org.