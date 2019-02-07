Three people were arrested Monday after Corpus Christi police said they dumped a body in a trash can at a home in the 4500 block of Kosarek Drive.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was around 10 a.m. Monday when officers were called to the residence to conduct a welfare check. Police said the occupants of that home got word that police were on the way and proceeded to dump a body inside a trash can.

Police said the body of 59-year-old Guillermo Sauceda was badly decomposed. They said the person appeared to have been deceased for about two weeks.

Three individuals -- 56-year-old Martin Sauceda, 46-year-old Michelle Castaneda, and 65-year-old Emma Luna Prado -- were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has not released a cause of death for Sauceda.

Currently, the cause case is still under investigation.