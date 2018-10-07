A two-year-old boy was found wandering around alone in the parking lot of a Waco apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to Waco Police.

Police were called to the Wood Hollow Apartments on Lake Shore Dr. around 12:30 a.m. Police said they eventually found the boy's brother who told them they lived in apartment 903 along with another brother and the toddler's mother.

According to police, when officers checked the apartment they found two handguns and marijuana that was stashed in a baby stroller. They also found methamphetamine, heroin, edible marijuana gummy bears and drug paraphernalia. Police also said the toddler had access to gummy bear vitamins which were found close to the marijuana gummy bears.

Police arrested the child's mother, Rosa Laura Galindo, 38, and the child's brothers, Osvaldo Aaron Ramirez, 18, and Tomas Jecel Ramirez, 21, on charges of Abandoning/Endangering a Child. Galindo was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Warrants.

Waco Police took the child to the department's Victim Services Staff which turned the child over to his uncle. Police said Child Protective Services was also notified.

