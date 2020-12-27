Thousands fill streets of downtown San Antonio during holiday weekend amid pandemic

Local city-county leaders continue to ask the community to mask up, socially distance when out and maintain small gatherings.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s Christmas weekend and unlike the days following Thanksgiving, there’s no mandated curfew in Bexar County. The holidays have brought families together – in many cases on much smaller scales – but thousands of people have continued to enjoy what downtown San Antonio has to offer.

“There’s so many people who have stayed home. Our big thing is just staying away from everybody wearing a mask like you’re supposed to,” said Kalvin Blake.

There remains a big concern among the healthcare community on how holiday travel could impact future coronavirus numbers. However, that concern varies from person to person.

The latest data from Metro Health as of Wednesday shows more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases, which makes a total 106,793 in Bexar County.

Coronavirus patients makeup 15 percent capacity of hospital beds, which Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said could result in a decision to reduce businesses to only allow 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, local health leaders are pleading for the community to wear masks, socially distance, and spend the holiday weekend with members of their immediate household.

“Honestly, I don’t like wearing it (mask) but I’m not really worried about the COVID but I do so out of respect for others,” said Michael Gilbert said. “It is what it is, people are going to get out, do something, tired of being at home.”

“You don’t want to see anymore spikes then there are but right now, my concern is all the people who don’t have jobs and can’t pay their rent. We’ve been blessed. It hadn’t happened to us,” Blake said.