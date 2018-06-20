HOUSTON - More than 3,000 people achieved the American dream by becoming U.S. citizens in Houston on Wednesday.

For those new citizens, the Star-Spangled Banner has never sounded sweeter.

Anita Vallavres, originally from Peru said, “My heart is beating. I’m very emotional when I sing the anthem. I love America.”

The larger than normal group from 124 countries took the oath to become Americans in unison.

Andreina Leon from Venezuela said, “It’s been one of my dreams since I can remember, so I’m finally settling in a country that’s safe for me and that it’s going to guarantee my rights as a human being.”

Some new citizens like Nicolas Mantilla from Colombia jumped in to defend this country in spite of their non U.S. citizenship at the time.

Mantilla is proudly serving in the Coast Guard.

“I was so grateful with the people, the community, the country itself that I decided to just give a little bit of me and start serving in the military,” Mantilla said.

It’s been a long road to get to this moment.

Leon said, “It took me a year and a half with the paperwork and the interview and then the waiting for the interview.”

Speakers at this naturalization ceremony called this country’s diversity a strength. They called what’s happening along the southern border a sad situation.

Mantilla said, “I think we should work more towards each country keeping their people safe and providing for them what they need so they don’t have to go outside their countries to look for opportunities that they don’t have in their own.”

However, they don’t judge those caught in the process of chasing the American Dream.

“Immigrants have a lot to contribute to this country. We can make America great,” Leon said.

They want to remind people it’s about being human.

Vallavres said, “Everybody wants opportunities. Everybody has dreams Like me.”



© 2018 KHOU