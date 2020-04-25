CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has gone from thousands of guests per week to none.

This is the first time in 30 years that the aquarium has had to close their doors for this long.

How has less traffic in the aquarium affected the animals inside?

3News Ashley Gonzalez caught up with the chief operating officer and shares how animals are using the extra space.

Closed to the public, but constantly caring

“The work still goes on so the animals still have to be fed, we still have to take care of the water, we have to make sure everything is good at the aquarium and ready to open when we can.” Said Jesse Gilbert, chief operating officer at the Texas State Aquarium.

The Texas State Aquarium says their doors have been closed for just over 5 weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak. Gilbert says no matter what, taking care of these animals will always be a priority.

“There's zoological staff here 24 hours a day and that has continued through this entire process.” Said Gilbert.

Gilbert says since there is way less people walking the paths of the aquarium some animals have been acting a little different. They've been stretching their legs some more and taking a step out of their comfort zone in places they usually don't.

“Here's some more space that sometimes we didn't use but now let's use it because there's not a human there. So yeah, I don't think there's an anxiousness at all. it's more exploratory. They're going places where they might not have gone in the past. it's really interesting.” Said Gilbert.

Gilbert says he’s seen a lot in his 17 years with the aquarium but watching how these animals react to everything that's going on is a first.

“How the environment kind of adapts to what's changing. It's really been fascinating how that kind of works when you take that human element out” Said Gilbert.