DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Summer registrations are now open for the beautiful and popular Hamilton Pool Preserve.

Located in Dripping Springs, the Hamilton Pool Preserve was designated a nature preserve by the Travis County Commissioner's Court in 1990. According to the county’s parks website, it is located upstream from the Pedernales River.

“Hamilton Creek spills out over limestone outcroppings to create a 50-foot waterfall as it plunges into the head of a steep box canyon. The waterfall never completely dries up, but in dry times it does slow to a trickle. However, the pool's water level stays pretty constant, even during periods of drought.”

Reservations must be paid online in advance at $11 per vehicle and another $15 per vehicle paid upon arrival. You can choose from a morning time slot to an afternoon time slot through Oct. 31.

Always check the park’s website in advance as the swimming status can change based recent rainfall and bacteria levels. Also remember that pets are prohibited.

Reservations are required to visit the pool from March 1 to Oct. 31 every year.

On the web: https://parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/hamilton-pool-preserve

