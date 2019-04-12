The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the third victim of a small plane crash that killed three Sunday night as 71-year-old Maureen McFarren Garrow.

The other two victims of the crash were previously reported as 38-year-old Robert Tyson Womble and 22-year-old Eric Naranjo.

According to the FAA’s website, Garrow was a commercial pilot, a flight instructor, a remote pilot and a ground instructor. However, officials have not said exactly who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.

Sunday, the small plane took off from Sugar Land, a city about 20 miles southwest of Houston, and was heading to Boerne when the pilot noticed "some kind of engine problems," according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

The malfunction caused the pilot to deviate from his flight course into San Antonio airport, according to an official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The NTSB is now investigating the crash.

