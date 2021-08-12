'Third time we’ve booked this trip': San Antonio man hopes to see family as Israel weighs lifting travel ban

The pandemic has created challenges for the Swart family who has been wanting to visit loved ones in Jerusalem.

SAN ANTONIO — Winslow Swart has been longing to visit family in Israel since the pandemic emerged over a year ago but recent travel restrictions placed by the Israeli government have put Swart’s plans in limbo.

Israel became the first nation to implement a blanket ban on all foreigners from entering the country following news of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which was first reported in South Africa.

The two-week travel ban, which is slated to expire Dec. 18, is now under review by the Israeli government.

“Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m. we’re either getting on a flight or we’re not,” Swart said. “This is the third time we’ve booked this trip.”

Israel’s Ministry of Health announced it’s permitting non-Israeli parents of pregnant women to enter the country as long as they are fully vaccinated and adhere to a host of other safety protocols in light of coronavirus.

Swart and his wife qualify in this exemption since their daughter is expecting a child soon.

“We have three amazing grandsons from her and my son-in-law already. They’re fantastic in Jerusalem and we can’t wait to see them and a new one to join the team,” Swart said.

Swart is hopeful to be granted an entry permit and at last reunite with family in Israel. But he’s prepared to reschedule yet again.