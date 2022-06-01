These are the arrests made in the January 6th investigation in Bexar County

Investigators say they are bringing smaller misdemeanor-type charges first as they work their way to more substantial suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — The Justice department has arrested hundreds of people from all over the country in their investigation of the events of January 6th, 2021 including a few cases here in Bexar County.

After more than two hundred years, a hallmark of American democracy - the peaceful transition of power – was disrupted one year ago Thursday.

In the year since, more than 725 people have been arrested in almost every state and the District of Columbia.

62 of those arrests were in Texas.

From the San Antonio area, a Justice Department indictment claims Steven Cappuccio of Universal City took a DC police officer’s baton, attacked him with it and yanked on his mask while he was pinned by a door.

UTSA professor of political science Jon Taylor compares the kind of violence seen that day to a kind of tribal warfare.

“People aren't listening to each other. And the result of not listening to each other is that you're willing to basically go much further than you would ever think about going politically.”

There are also stories like that of James Uptmore, who according to a criminal complaint, warned his son Chance against going into the capitol, but allegedly followed him in after Chance supposedly called it a “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Or Matthew Mazzocco, who posted images of himself in and around the capitol with captions like “The Capital (sic) is ours.”

Taylor says that many of the offences may seem minor today, but he expects larger indictments are on the way.

“When this comes down, when you start to see real indictments, from those much higher up, and you're getting inklings of it from the January 6 commission from Congress, is that it will have a profound impact politically.”

Taylor said it’s troubling that a year after an event like January 6th, political division has become more heated instead of less.