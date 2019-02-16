HOUSTON — We all know Texans love the Lone Star State - our legacy, our lands, even our laws - no matter how bizarre they may be.

There are odd ones out there, some of them are still alive today.

Like this: in Texas, individuals or groups seeking to modify the weather must first contact a local newspaper.

And if you’re getting married in Texas, it is legal for someone to stand in for you on your wedding day.

But if you want to sell your organs? That’s a no go.

The state won’t allow you to sell your kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, eye, bone or skin. However, your hair, blood and even your blood components, those are OK.

Also, it’s against the law to possess six or more sex toys. Five, though – that’s OK because it’s presumed that when you have six or more, your intent is to promote or sell them.

In Galveston, it’s actually in writing that you can’t litter from an airplane.

And in San Antonio, it’s illegal to urinate on the Alamo – because, yes, that has happened.

If you think some rules are wacky now, history is worse.

Like it used to be illegal to milk a neighbor's cow, but the fine can’t be more than $10.

