'There’s no regard for human life' - Residents on east side worried after VIA bus caught in crossfire results in injured passenger

San Antonio police say the complainant feared for his life after occupants from another vehicle pulled up holding a gun. He zoomed off but was followed.

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors on San Antonio’s east side describe hearing dozens of gunshots Wednesday night, which ended up being a road rage incident that left an innocent VIA bus passenger injured.

San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that unfolded just before 8 p.m. near Stolnet and Martin Luther King Jr.

Authorities say the driver of a white pickup claims another vehicle pulled up at a red light and accused him of cutting them off.

The complainant zoomed off in an attempt to flee after noticing occupants from the other vehicle had a gun. The complainant told police he feared for his life and shot back at the occupants while still being pursued.

Army veteran Leroy Zigler admits he was already fast asleep during the shooting. He lives off Jarbet and MLK.

“Anything can flare up at any moment,” Zigler said. “This neighborhood been the same ever since I been living here since the 1970s, quiet, easy.”

Police say a VIA bus passenger was grazed by shrapnel amid the exchange of gunfire. The bullet pierced through the bus’s windshield.

Delagarza said she feels safe in the neighborhood despite hearing nightly gunshots.

“I heard nine shots and then there was a pause and then I heard five more,” said Maria Delagarza, president of the Hein-Orchard Neighborhood Association.

She meets every other month with police and discusses safety issues with San Antonio City Council member, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez.

While she may not have the prime solution to curbing crime, she encourages everyone in the Alamo City to become more engaged in their neighborhood associations to ensure authorities are aware of the issues within the community.

“There’s no regard for human life and that is wrong. We need to have better conscious of our fellow beings,” Delagarza said.

The VIA bus passenger experienced non-life-threatening injuries.