Any chef will tell you that fresh garlic can make or break a dish, but peeling the garlic? That comes with its own set of challenges. That is, until now.

One Twitter user has gifted us with the ultimate life hack that seemingly makes peeling garlic a breeze.

𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 posted a video on Twitter of herself casually peeling garlic using a small knife and makes it look SO EASY.

"As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!" she said on Twitter.

Since being posted, the video captured the attention of Chrissy Teagan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‏ and a dozen of others.

VIDEO:





