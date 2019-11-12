SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating all things Mandalorian and all things Lory with its mashup day, "Mandalory Day".

The Zoo is offering buy one, get one free standard zoo admission from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14.

Plus, the first 500 guests will receive a free commemorative Mandalory Day button and the first 100 guests receive a free Lory Landing feeding.

You can also come dressed as your favorite movie character and enter a costume contest at 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.