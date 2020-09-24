The waves Ruth Bader Ginsburg made in the Coastal Bend

Local women leaders say Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as inspiration for them on their way up to positions of power.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, came with an outpour of love and support from across the nation. Justice Ginsburg's influence reached other powerful women right here in the Coastal Bend.

A fearless champion, leader and trailblazer. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"My favorite quote from the notorious RBG is ‘when I’m sometimes asked, when will there be enough women on the supreme court?’ ‘and I say, when there are nine’ and people are shocked. but there have been nine men and nobody’s ever raised a question about that," said Nueces County Judge, Barbara Canales.

In the Coastal Bend, Justice Ginsburg made waves when she earned her chair in the Supreme Court. This lit a fire inside Tammy Burr, the first female Chief of Police of the Ingleside Police Department.

"Wow she made it to the supreme court, and you know, that was back then. I had just started out in police work, but it also gave me hope for the future because, well if this woman can be on the Supreme Court, then I can do anything I want as well," said Chief Burr.

The idea that women in the United States can be anything they want to be and work anywhere they want to work. This helped inspire former Corpus Christi Mayor Nelda Martinez.

"Per justice Ruth, we would not have had the women leaders in public office today. Locally, statewide and federally," said Martinez.

Even with decades of work Ginsburg put into our future, there’s still a lot of work ahead.

"We had to even fight to be able to get equal pensions for doing the same job, and still to this day, there’s not equity for women regarding pay," said Martinez.

Martinez said the way we can honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is to use the voice she fought for, loud and clear.

"To not vote would be to dishonor those who literally put their lives on the line to give us the right that they won for us one hundred years ago...vote!’ Martinez added.

Even though she’s gone, Justice Ginsburg left her footprint in the hearts of the people she inspired.