SAN ANTONIO — The new season of Stranger Things 3 is out on streaming and you can celebrate Eleven, Chief Hopper, Mike, Joyce Byers, demogorgans, and all the rest at an upcoming art show here in San Antonio.
“The Upside Down” will feature all things “Stranger Things”. More than 35 artists and vendors will have Stranger Things-inspired items and art. There will also be a unique photo opportunity by Boom Fantasy Art benefitting the Epilepsy Foundation of Central and South Texas.
There will also be a screening room, live painting and a Stranger Things costume contest where people can win cash prizes. The show is August 9 at Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex.
Below is a list of artists and vendors for the show:
ARTISTS:
Violet serpentine
Steven Markowski
Angela Farias
Evelyn Davis
Troy Gonzalez
Misty Bustamante
Norma Villa
Jill De La Cruz
Riches Samuel
Tessie Weaver
Justin Chase Black
Kristina Cantu
Andrea Perantoni
Lisa Oakes
Dezarre Boone
Boom Fantasy Arts
Bella Luna
Jessa Saunders
Alaza Vasquez
Amanda Alvarado
Lael Galaviz
LIVE PAINTERS:
Scott Wilson
Andrea Perantoni
VENDORS:
Manbeast
Soil Nature
Diamond Eyes Printing
MoArt
Bad Pins
Polymer Paisley
Justus Kings
Gaby Grin
CBD American Shaman
Trinity Art & Designs
Click here for more information on the event.