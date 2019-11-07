SAN ANTONIO — The new season of Stranger Things 3 is out on streaming and you can celebrate Eleven, Chief Hopper, Mike, Joyce Byers, demogorgans, and all the rest at an upcoming art show here in San Antonio.

“The Upside Down” will feature all things “Stranger Things”. More than 35 artists and vendors will have Stranger Things-inspired items and art. There will also be a unique photo opportunity by Boom Fantasy Art benefitting the Epilepsy Foundation of Central and South Texas.

There will also be a screening room, live painting and a Stranger Things costume contest where people can win cash prizes. The show is August 9 at Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex.

Below is a list of artists and vendors for the show:

ARTISTS:

Violet serpentine

Steven Markowski

Angela Farias

Evelyn Davis

Troy Gonzalez

Misty Bustamante

Norma Villa

Jill De La Cruz

Riches Samuel

Tessie Weaver

Justin Chase Black

Kristina Cantu

Andrea Perantoni

Lisa Oakes

Dezarre Boone

Boom Fantasy Arts

Bella Luna

Jessa Saunders

Alaza Vasquez

Amanda Alvarado

Lael Galaviz

LIVE PAINTERS:

Scott Wilson

Andrea Perantoni

VENDORS:

Manbeast

Soil Nature

Diamond Eyes Printing

MoArt

Bad Pins

Polymer Paisley

Justus Kings

Gaby Grin

CBD American Shaman

Trinity Art & Designs

Click here for more information on the event.