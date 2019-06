SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is in need of donations and have released a list of the twelve most-needed items.

These include:

1. Peanut butter

2. Cereal

3. Tuna

4. Pop top food items

5. Beans

6. Rice

7. Mac and cheese

8. Full meal cans/boxes

9. Chili and soups

10. Canned lunch meats

11. Pet food

12. Baby food and diapers

The Food bank wants to make sure no child goes hungry during the summer months. Their goal is to create 12 million meals between now and the fall semester.