Bring on the Florida stereotypes.

From the director of the 'Hills Have Eyes' comes a new horror movie called 'Crawl' set in Florida that features a scary weather situation where a father and daughter must fight for their lives.

During a hurricane, as the waters start rising around their home, two people will have to navigate through treacherous waters filled with flesh-eating alligators to make it to safety.

"When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears." - Paramount Pictures

In the trailer, Haley can be seen hitting the alligators in the head with oranges and Publix subs as her and her father try to swim out of the flooded home.

Okay, that part isn't true... but there ARE several surprises planned throughout the flick. You'll have to catch it in theatres on July 12 to find out more.