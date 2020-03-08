Mother of dead Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales reflects on finally seeing place her son was found

Kim Wedel said she was happy to see the small memorial friends made for her son in a Killeen field. She said it was a very painful day as well.

KILLEEN, Texas — Sunday afternoon was the first time the mother of Gregory Morales was able to see the place where her son’s body was found. The family was finally able to bury Morales in Oklahoma on Thursday.

As Kim Wedel looked over her son’s memorial Sunday, it was hard to take everything in.

“All I could picture was my child just laying in this field. So while it is a happy thing that people are doing this, I have a hard time seeing past that,” Wedel said. “I thank them from the bottom of my heart but for me it was a tough thing to go see.”

The memorial was decorated with candles, flowers, and simple things that Morales had loved. Several bottles of Dr. Pepper and a breakfast taco could be found nestled in the site along with toys and other items.

“He loved tacos and Dr. Pepper,” Wedel said.

And it was a difficult day for another reason. Despite the site being so close to a row of duplexes in Killeen, possible witnesses have yet to come forward. Wedel said it was a crime without a scene.

“We’re in the middle of 11 months. Whatever clues out there are gone. What killed him? Who killed him? Where was he killed?” Wedel asked.

Now the Wedel family will take time to reconnect before continuing their push for answers. Wedel said their only hope is for someone to come forward with information and give them the lead they so desperately want.