ST. PETERS, Mo. — There's a new canine cafe in St. Charles County. It has a passion for pets but its the mission behind the new business that caught our attention.

Inside a St. Peters strip mall near the intersection of Jungermann and McClay Roads, a dream is about to come true for Jessica Eisenbeis.

"I'm super excited," said Eisenbeis.

This is Yadi's Yummies. It's a canine cafe that will open its doors on Saturday. It sells homemade dog treats made by Jessica and her friend Danni.

It's much more than a business.

"It's a heart. it's growing and beating," said Kathy Williamson.

Williamson is part this passion project. A project that started out of Jessica's kitchen two years ago. It was to give her a job because she was told she was unemployable. Jessica has a rare genetic syndrome called Rubinstein Taybi Syndrome.

"I knew Jessica could work," Williamson said. "It's just a matter of them finding that one thing they have a passion for."

Jessica has a passion for dogs.

"They're so cute," Eisenbeis said.

The company is named after her dog Yadi. Ten percent of sales will go to an animal rescue fund named after her other dog named Annie.

"It just shows what people can do no matter what their challenges are in life," Williamson said.

A business for pets with a passion for people. The hope is for the company to grow so it can hire more people with special needs.

For more on Yadi's Yummies click here. The store's address is 1251 Jungermann Road in St. Peters.

